30 waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital



Thirty patients were waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, the third highest figure in the country.

The figures were published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) as the Emergency Department Task Force met to discuss the crisis which is gripping emergency departments around the country.

The government announced on Thursday measures to deal with the crisis which includes the opening of 63 extra acute beds. Letterkenny University Hospital is not one of four hospitals which will receive the extra beds, but GPs in Donegal will receive additional diagnostic services such as ultrasound and X-ray from private providers.

The INMO reported yesterday morning that 25 patients were waiting on trolleys at the hospital but a press release in the afternoon said the figure stood at 46.

Friday’s figure comprised of six waiting on trolleys and 24 waiting on wards. Only University Hospital Limerick with 41 and University hospital Galway on 31 had higher figures.

The national figure on Friday was down from 578 on Thursday to 395.