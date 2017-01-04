Donegal drivers should 'take it handy' tonight as frost kicks in

It will be cold and mostly dry tonight. There will be clear skies over Donegal and as always at this time of year that means very low temperatures.

Met Eireann are advising that there will be sharp or severe frost in the clearer areas with fog and overnight lows of -3 to +2 degrees Celsius.

Those kind of temperatures bring their own risks and we are urging people to be careful on the roads, particularly later on this Wednesday evening and into the early hours of tomorrow, Thursday morning.

After the frost clears tomorrow morning most places will be dry but drizzle on Atlantic coasts will give way to more persistent rain later in the day.