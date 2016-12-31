Donegal man is new chair of Foras na Gaeilge

Gaoth Dobhair man and former head of Irish language television station TG4, Pól Ó Gallchóir, has been appointed as the new chairman of Foras na Gaeilge.

Mr Ó Gallchóir (pictured) had previously been with RTÉ’s Raidió na Gaeltachta between 1987 and in 1994 became head of the station.

After a number of years in that post, he was appointed director general of TG4 in 2000, which he left last September. He replaces the late Joe McDonagh, who died in May.

Foras na Gaeilge, the body responsible for the promotion of the Irish language throughout the whole island of Ireland, was founded in 1999. It was set up following the Good Friday Agreement which stipulated that a North/South Implementation body be created to promote both the Irish language and the Ulster Scots language Irish language. Foras na Gaeilge looks after the Irish language responsibilities.