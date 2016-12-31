What some Donegal people said this week

“Neither of the two [US] presidential candidates, Trump or Clinton, showed any interest in the Irish undocumented during their campaigns.”

- Former Councillor, Michael McMahon, chairperson of the organisation, The Families of the Undocumented Irish in America.

“In loving memory of all those that have lost their lives at sea. Lost but not forgotten. I lionta Dé go gcastar sinn. Suaimhneas síoraí.”

- The inscription on plaque recently unveiled in Killybegs that the group Lost at Sea Tragedies had commissioned.

“Footfall may be down, but what shops are saying is that the spend per person is strong.”

- Toni Forrester, chief executive officer of the Letterkenny Chamber, on Christmas trade.

”It is some consolation that the numbers have not gone down, but it’s common knowledge that drugs are freely available in Letterkenny, there is no doubt about that.”

- Letterkenny-based anti-drugs campaigner, PJ Blake, on reports that the number of gardaí assigned to the drugs unit in Donegal is the same as last year, but five fewer than in 2011.

“Many people have given their time and effort towards the regeneration project, but we really need the support of a sponsor, or group of sponsors, to keep the regeneration going. A full-time administrator would really help with the great work already done.”

- Paddy Friel, Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter project chair, who are calling on businesses and individuals across the county to invest in the project.

“We’ve been talking about it for years, and then when you’re a family it’s a wee bit like fresh air and water – you take everything for granted. And then you realise, wouldn’t it be nice if we did come together to make something.”

- Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan on Na Mooneys, the self-titled CD she and her siblings and other family members have produced.

“These supports are very important for airports such as Donegal and for the role that they play in promoting a level of international connectivity to support business, tourism and wider travel access from and to counties such as Donegal.”

- Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, leas-cheann comhairle, welcoming news that Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn is to receive a €300,046 grant from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

“It is a great project because the young people from the Road Safety Working Group committee were involved with the launch of the Road Safety Plan for Donegal and had their voices heard.”

- Carlyn Maguire, co-ordinator of Donegal Youth Council, on the youth council initiative that saw 1,000 high-visibiity vests distributed around Letterkenny,

“We have to take stock sometimes. We can take the peace process for granted and sometimes politicians down south when making comments, we need to be more sensitive and complementary to the work that has been done in the peace process.”

Joe McHugh, Fine Gael TD and minister of state, on the political turmoil that has rocked the Stormont administration.

“It was a great honour to be chairman when the county won its first senior All-Ireland. Not many people have that honour.”

- Naul McCole, former Donegal GAA chairman, team mentor, footballer, coach and long-serving member of the Ulster Council, who received this year’s Ulster GAA President’s Award.