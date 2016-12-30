'Trolley Dash' at Donegal Lidl store benefits Vincent de Paul

A two-minute “trolley dash” through the Lidl store in Donegal town won more than €282 worth of shopping for St Vincent de Paul.

Raffles held in Lidl shops across the country each offered one raffle winner the chance to dash around the store in the style of the game show, “Supermarket Sweep”.

The winner in Donegal town wished to remain anonymous, and donated the prize to St. Vincent de Paul.

Frank O’Donnell made the trolley dash in Donegal on behalf of St Vincent de Paul, grabbing €282 worth of shopping during his two-minute dash around the store.

Tickets to the raffle, at €1, went on sale in Lidl stores from November 14th until December 4th. All proceeds from the sale of the Trolley Dash tickets went to Barretstown, Lidl’s charity partner, and contributed to the €13,592 raised in County Donegal alone.

Nationally, the Trolley Dash raised a total of €262,199 in Ireland, bringing much-needed funds to Barretstown.

Speaking about the Trolley Dash competition, Dee Ahearn, chief executive officer of Barretstown, said: “For the past two years, the Lidl Christmas Trolley Dash initiative has contributed to the €4.8 million needed to run Barretstown annually.”

Dee said the money goes toward all the services needed to run camps for terminally ill children and their families: everything from the meals provided, to maintenance of the accommodation and buying equipment for outdoor activities.

“Hospitals treat the illness and Barretstown treat the child, and fortunately we can continue to do this through the support of Lidl CSR initiatives and generous Lidl customers,” Dee said.

Sinead Flynn of the Lidl CSR team, said funds raised from this year’s Trolley Dash were the result of combined efforts from Lidl Ireland staff and the stores’ customers.

“I​n just three weeks, €262,199 was raised, completely exceeding our expectations,” Sinead said. “We'd like to thank everybody that got involved and purchased a Trolley Dash ticket for such a worthy cause."