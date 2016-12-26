Breaking News: Man dies in west Donegal road traffic collision

A 59-year-old man died earlier today in west Donegal following what a garda spokesman said was a road traffic collision.

Gardaí in Falcarragh are investigating the single vehicle road traffic collision. The man was the sole occupant of the car.

The incident occurred on a minor road at Curransport, Gortahork, sometime after 1.30am and 11.30am today. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



A car, driven by the deceased, who was local to the area but living in Dublin, went off the road.

Gardaí and emergency service personnel attended at the scene this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators were deployed and remain at the scene carrying out investigations this afternoon.

The man’s body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a Post Mortem this afternoon.