One of the most popular comedies around, Sam Cree's Separate Beds, will be presented at the Termon Complex, Pettigo next Wednesday, December 28th.

The show proved a big hit for the Gillaroo Players when they staged it in Garrison in October.

There's great anticipation in Pettigo at the group's return after their visit last year, with Widow Fever, brought the house down.

Fresh from her directing duties with Borderline Players on their recent production, Out of Order, Siobhan O’Brien has assembled a talented and popular cast for the farce for Separate Beds.

Leading the cast is Joe Walsh, who plays father of the bride, Arthur Marshall.

Recently separated, Arthur’s life is thrown into turmoil by his daughter’s upcoming wedding, the amorous advances of a next door neighbour.

Added into the mix are a decorator who appears to have taken up permanent residence in the Marshall household, and the return of ex-wife, Claire, played by Louise Rasdale, for the celebrations.

Rebecca Graham and Decky Rasdale star as the young couple about to tie the knot, Liz Smith takes on the role of housekeeper Ivy and Joe O’Brien is back on stage playing painter and decorator Andy. Dot Barlow plays the grooms widowed mother, Sarah, and Joy Graham is the interfering neighbour and Arthur’s love interest Madge Wilkins.

Rounding out the cast is Terry O’Connell who officiates at the wedding ceremony as the doddery Reverend Matthew Gribble.

Separate Beds takes to the stage at the Termon Complex at 8pm on Wednesday 28th December. Doors open at 7.15pm. Tickets from the Termon Complex box office , on 0071 98611111, or from 028 686 58401 or 07514072519. Booking essential.