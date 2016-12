Wet and windy this morning, with heavy rain for a time. Blustery showers will follow in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees but turning colder in the afternoon.

A status orange wind warning is in place for coastal regions and high ground of Donegal, Galway and Mayo with severe gusts of between 100 and 120 km/h.

The warning is in place from 6am to 6pm.