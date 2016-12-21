Two charged after Killygordon drug find

Two people questioned in connection with a drugs find in Killygordon have been charged with drug dealing offences.



Gardaí confirmed that two men arrested in connection with a seizure of drugs, believed to be cocaine valued at approximately €3,000, found at a house in Killygordon on Monday evening will appear in court in the New Year.



They were located following a garda search at around 6pm on Monday.



Two men were detained at Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.



Both have now been released and are due to appear in the district court in early January.