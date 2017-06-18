Donegal fall well short against strong Tyrone

Donegal competed well for 23 minutes of the first half but were completely overrun in the final 15 minutes.

The sides were level at 0-5 each before Tyrone blitzed Donegal with seven unanswered points to take a 0-12 to 0-5 lead to the dressing room.

The Red Hands men were just superb with nine different scores in the opening half. Donegal had Mark Anthony McGinley to thank that Sean Cavanagh did not add a goal to the Tyrone tally on 12 minutes, while the big full-forward was again almost in near the end of the half as a combination of Eamonn Doherty and Mark Anthony denied him another goal chance.

There were signs during the opening quarter that Tyrone were getting through the Donegal defence easier than Donegal at the other end.

Patrick McBrearty and Michael Murphy ('45') gave Donegal the perfect start, but David Mulgrew and Mattie Donnelly (from the sideline) had Tyrone level on nine minutes.

McBrearty and a massive effort from Murphy from 60m pushed Donegal two clear again, but Mark Bradley and Peter Harte again responded.

One of the big turning points of the game came on 16 minutes when Michael Murphy won a kick-out and sent Eoin McHugh clear on a run for goal. It opened up for the Kilcar man but from 13m he pulled his shot well wide with only the 'keeper to beat.

Tiarnan McCann edged Tyrone in front for the first time on 22 minutes but Martin O'Reilly levelled a minute later.

But then the floodgates opened as Tyrone hit seven points from Niall Sludden (2), Padraig Hampsey (2), Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and a Sean Cavanagh free.

Tyrone kept up the pace with a goal quickly after the restart and the boot of Tiernan McCann, putting ten points between them.

Patrick McBrearty replied with a point.

Mark Bradley made it 1-13 for Tyrone with a point but also earned a black card for his troubles.

Matty Donnelly added another from play to make it 1-14 to 0-6.

Martin McElhinney, Cian Mulligan and Ciaran Gillespie were brought in as the game was getting away from Donegal.

Kieran McGeary added another two points for Tyrone to make it 1-16 to 0-6 with 20 minutes of the half gone.

Patrick McBrearty hit back with his fourth point to make it 1-16 to 0-7 and Michael Murphy hit a free to an another.

Niall Sludden added another for Tyrone before Michael Carroll hit the net for Donegal to leave it 1-8 to 1-17 on the 27th minute mark.

Ronan O’Neill and Sludden pointed from play for Tyrone to give them 1-19.

Michael Lanagan hit back with a point for Donegal to leave ten between them.

Patrick McBrearty hit two more points as the clock ticked down but Tyrone cancelled them out with two scores to leave the final score Donegal 1-12 to Tyrone’s 1-21.



DONEGAL: Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Eamonn Doherty; Jason McGee, Michael Murphy; Michael Carroll, Martin O'Reilly, Ciaran Thompson; Eoin McHugh, Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan. Subs., Karl Lacey for J McGee, Hugh McFadden on for J Brennan, Martin McElhinney on for F McGlynn, Cian Mulligan for C Thompson, Ciaran Gillespie for E Doherty.



TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Tiarnan McCann, Cathal McCarron, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Conall McCann; Kieran McGeary, Niall Sludden, David Mulgrew; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly.



REFEREE: David Gough (Meath)