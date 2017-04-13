Toyota Motor Europe (TME) Hybrid sales continue to surge

Toyota Motor Europe today reported 2017 Q1 sales of 269,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an increase of +11% from 2016. Total market share for the group increased by 0.2ppt to 5.0%.

Hybrid sales grew by +50% year-on-year to 106,000 units. Hybrids now represent nearly 40% of total TME sales, and close to an impressive 50% in Western Europe only.

Toyota Ireland hybrid sales account for 28% of total sales volume in Q1.

The successful launch of Toyota C-HR led the way for the strong start to 2017. With 80% mix, the Toyota C-HR epitomises our customers’ shift to hybrid.

This strong first quarter performance has also been supported by Yaris Hybrid, Auris Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, all achieving record sales in March.

Despite challenging conditions in Russia, Toyota managed to maintain leadership in its core segments; with the Hilux and the locally produced Camry and RAV4.

Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, commented: “The European market performed well in the first quarter of the year and our performance was even stronger. Our hybrid line-up of 15 Toyota and Lexus models, the largest in the automotive sector, drove this double-digit sales increase. Almost 40% of our sales are now hybrids, showing European drivers’ affinity with our hybrid technology. I expect 2017 to be a very good year for Toyota.”

TME highlights in Q1 2017:

· Total hybrid sales: 106,000 (+48% year-on-year)

· Hybrid mix: West Europe: 48% - East Europe: 9% - TTL: 39%

Toyota highlights in Q1 2017:

· Top sellers: Yaris Range (55,400); Auris Range (35,500); Toyota C-HR Range (34,700)

· Top gainers: Toyota C-HR Hybrid (new); PROACE (+130%); Mirai (+117%); Hilux (+31%);

· Top hybrids: Toyota C-HR (27,000), Yaris Hybrid (22,700); Auris Hybrid (22,300); RAV4 Hybrid (15,300)

· Total hybrid sales: 94,100 (+58% year-on-year)

· Hybrid mix: West Europe: 44% - East Europe: 10% - TTL : 38%

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).