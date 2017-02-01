International media get to see the Mercedes-AMG E63 version of the new E-Class

Mercedes-AMG has wheeled out their latest creation – the Mercedes-AMG E63 version of the new E-Class – to an audience of international media ahead of its market introduction.

Like every AMG variant before it, the new E63 has a raunchy appearance made so by its low-slung carriage and a host of embellishments and design tweaks that would bring tears to the eyes of every performance car owner.

Described as the most powerful E-Class variant of all time, its under-bonnet muscle, innovative technology, interior refinements and raw good looks combine to single the E63 out as a model aimed at those with ambition to own something unique. In its base 563hp variant, its V8 engine, fitted with an AMG cylinder management system that helps achieve low fuel consumption and emission values, delivers an acceleration time from 0-100 km/h of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. In its more powerful guise, the E63 S-version comes fitted with a 4.0-litre, V8 bi-turbo engine.