New Year, New Look for Seat Ireland Donegal Dealership

Donegal based SEAT dealer DMG Motors has officially unveiled its sleek, all-new exterior at its state of the art showroom located on the Clar Rd, Donegal Town.



Commenting on the impressively designed installation, owner Rory McGinty said; “We are thrilled to start 2017 in style thanks to our new SEAT Corporate Identity signage. The contemporary branding has enhanced the dealership’s exterior significantly and we look forward to new and loyal customers seeing DMG Motors revamped look. This year, motorists can expect the latest innovation from SEAT not only with the exciting new models at DMG Motors but now on the outside of the dealership too!”

DMG Motors is based just outside Donegal Town near the banks of Lough Eske. The day-to-day operation of the business is directed by a dynamic team which is headed by Rory McGinty and also includes Dealer Principal Stephen McCaul. The dealership’s experienced Sales Department comprises of Paddy McMenamin, Shaun Burke, Will Patterson and Michael O’Shaughnessy.

Niall Phillips Brand Director, SEAT Ireland commented; “We are delighted to add DMG Motors to the list of dealers who have unveiled SEAT’s new Corporate Identity signage. SEAT Ireland is dedicated to investing significantly in our dealer network as it is key to the success of the brand. We want to ensure DMG Motors has the opportunity to best showcase the excellent range of SEAT products in their respective areas of the country.”

The recent makeover for DMG Motors comes at a busy time for SEAT having just announced the extension of its best ever offers until March 31st. As part of the 171 offers, customers who order any new SEAT from DMG Motors can avail of 0% finance on selected Ibiza and Leon models and 2.9% on the new SEAT Ateca. In addition to these attractive finance offers, SEAT has introduced a scrappage offer of up to €4,000 on the Leon range and up to €2,500 on the Ibiza range. A three year service plan is also availble for just €299 during this period on all models including the award winning Ateca.