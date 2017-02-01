Have a sneak peak at Skoda’s new Kodiaq at DMG Motors Donegal Town

The New Year always generates a great industry with new models being unveiled on the world wide market and this year is no exception in Donegal Town.

Over the last number of years Skoda have established themselves as one of the most popular brands on the Irish market and yesterday the Donegal Democrat went out to DMG Motors for a sneak peak of this impressive new model.

The KODIAQ will be the first large 7-seat SUV offered by ŠKODA and offers an impressive combination of powerful design, generous space, great functionality, state-of-the art assistance systems and innovative connectivity solutions.

Excitement

Speaking about today's preview, Rory McGinty, Dealer Principal from DMG Motors ŠKODA, Clar Road, Donegal Town, said: “It’s rare that we see such excitement about a new car but the buzz around the arrival of the new KODIAQ already has been unbelievable.

“We’re really delighted to be able to offer the people of Donegal the chance to get up close and personal with the KODIAQ in advance of its launch to the Irish market in March and I’m quite certain they will be impressed.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers new and old to our showrooms between today and Saturday and will be delighted to give them in-showroom demonstrations of all the cars’ fantastic features.“

Arriving into the DMG Showrooms the first thing that stands out is the sleek seven seater silver model which is already generating interest among visitors to the impressive showrooms. The KODIAQ offers a spacious and luxurious interior and possesses the largest boot within its class with a volume of up to 2,065 litres.

Clever features

The KODIAQ also includes over thirty simply clever features that offer practical and convenient assistance to everyday life, such as split folding and length-adjustable rear seats as standard, the optional third row of seats, door-edge protection, electric child safety locks and the much-loved Superb model feature of ŠKODA umbrellas fitted to the front door pockets from the mid-spec Ambition model.

A highly functional vehicle the KODIAQ also exudes that touch of class with it’s leather interiors and offers the ideal family SUV or indeed for commercial use.

Skoda is one of the longest-established vehicle production companies in the world. In 1895, the Czech headquarters in Mladá Boleslav began producing bicycles, followed by the production of motorbikes and cars. In Ireland ŠKODA sold 7,816 passenger vehicles in 2015 (an increase of 24% on 2014) through a network of 26 dealers with a market share of 6.3%.

DMG Motors on the Clar Road will be celebrating their 20th. Anniversary in business this year.

Rory said, “I suppose like Skoda we started off with small beginnings. My late parents Dan and Breege set up the company 20 years ago and primarily focused on farm machinery. Dan had been with the ESB but as the company grew obviously he put all his energy into both the motor business and the farm machinery. I suppose we are now one of the larger dealers in the North West and are blessed in that we have great products and great support from the manufacturers like Skoda.

For further information, visit: www.dmgskoda.ie or just drop out and experience this new and exciting model for yourself.