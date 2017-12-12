Incident on N15 Ballyshannon to Donegal Town road - cow struck by vehicle

A cow has been struck by a vehicle two kilometres north of Ballyshannon on the N15. Gardaí are diverting traffic around the incident as we write (5.25pm).

The incident occurred at what's known as the Tullyherk Crossroads on the N15. Eye witness reports say the dead cow is on the road at the moment with arrangements being made to remove it.

The road is open, but motorists are asked to slow down and follow the direction of gardaí at the scene.