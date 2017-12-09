Orange Alert lifted for Donegal - but cold snap continues

The gritters have been out in force again across Donegal on Saturday evening as the county braces itself for more cold weather overnight.

Weather warnings are in place for a number of parts of the country although the good news for Donegal is that it is no longer among the counties issued with an ongoing orange weather warning for snow and ice from Met Eireann.

Snow is expected in many parts of Ireland overnight as temperatures plummet.

Here in Donegal, motorists are again being advised to take care on the roads.

A large number of sports fixtures were cancelled on Saturday due to the freezing conditions.

However, while almost all main roads around the county were in much better condition throughout Saturday, drivers are urged to take extra care.