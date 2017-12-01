Motor Tax Service currently not available at any Donegal Council Offices

Donegal County Council say that due to a technical issue with the national system, the Motor Tax service is currently not available in any of the Donegal County Council offices. The council have apologised for any inconvenience that this is causing.

"Every effort is being made to restore this service and we will keep you updated with any further developments," the council have stated in a statement just issued.

The online motor tax service is available and you can access it at www.motortax.ie