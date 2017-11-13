Group to examine oil spillages on Donegal roads

Sinn Féin Cllr. John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh welcomed confirmation from Donegal County Council that the Donegal Road Safety Work-ing Group has agreed to examine what he called the alarming increase in oil spills on many county roads.

The decision follows a request he made last month for heightened cross-party and interagency co-operation between road safety bodies.

The interagency road safety group works with local communities to advance road safety, and the issue was on the agenda for their regular monthly meeting last Friday.

“While this is of course to be welcomed and shows that this matter is receiving the attention it deserves, it is a decision which illustrates that all of the various authorities and agencies are serious about tackling what has become a growing threat to road users and to the public in general,” Cllr. Ó Fearraigh said.

He has also written to the council and local Garda management for the number of road traffic collisions caused due to oil having been present on the road, as well as the number of occasions that council has deployed response kits over recent months.

