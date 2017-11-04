Roads
Busy Donegal junction now reopen after crash
Garda were at scene
Kilross junction in Stranorlar has been reopened to traffic following a crash there this morning.
Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle collision which resulted in blocking the road on the Convoy side of the junction to traffic.
Diversions were put in place before the scene was cleared later.
It’s understood that the driver was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.