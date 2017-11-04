Winner
Lucky Anne Marie scoops new car in Sheephaven Credit Union draw
Anne Marie receiving her new car from Allison Parks and Noel McBride.
Anne Marie Shevlin from Carrigart hit the jackpot at the annual Sheephaven Credit Union draw last weekend.
She claimed the top prize of a new car.
The draw took place in Downings at a social function in Downings on Sunday night.
As well as the car, there was many cash prizes of €1,000 €500,€250 as well as spot prizes on the night.
Here is the full list of the prize winners.