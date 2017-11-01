Investigation underway after Donegal garda car set alight

Gardaí say they are appealing for witnesses after an official garda patrol car was set alight in Carndonagh on Tuesday night.

The incident happened outside Carndonagh Garda station where the vehicle was parked and an investigation is now underway.

The Garda Press Office stated: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire to an official vehicle at Carndonagh Garda Station on the 31st October 2017 at approximately 9:30pm. No arrests have been made, investigation ongoing. Witnesses asked to contact Carndonagh Garda Station on 074-9374109.”

The attack has been condemned by local area Councillor Albert Doherty.