Highland Motors Letterkenny to launch new C3 Aircross

Highland Motors in Letterkenny say they are delighted to announce the arrival of New Citroën C3 Aircross and details of the Citroën Open Week which is takes place from the 12 November 6th to 12th, 2017.

Customers can avail of an exclusive offer of three years free servicing on all models ordered during the week. On top of that customers can also receive up to €4,500 scrappage or opt for low rate finance starting from 2.9% APR Finance; so there really is no better time to purchase a new Citroën.

There is something to suit everyone in the extensive range of Citroën passenger vehicles including the all new Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV, the most spacious and versatile SUV in its class.

Launching nationwide on November 6th, the C3 Aircross is set to shake-up the market with its highly customisable character – 85 personalisation combinations – and distinctive SUV design.

Or, perhaps the multi-award- winning Citroën Grand C4 Picasso would be more suitable for your family.

The upgraded family-friendly seven-seater, brings an additional €1,600 worth of equipment including electronic tailgate and half leather trim. For those looking for something more compact, the top-selling new Citroën C3 is perfect for zipping around town and will ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Since it’s launch C3 has won 30 awards across Europe to date.

All Citroën passenger cars now come with five Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty giving you extra peace of mind.

For more information on the award-winning Citroën range log onto www.citroen.ie or pop into the showroom today or call us on 074 91 27007.