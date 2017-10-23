Donegal launch takes place of car raffle to support flood victims

A charity raffle of a Ford Focus car for the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund got its official Irish launch in Donegal on Friday.

The car raffle is being organised by Carrigart man Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan.

Last week they held a launch in London that raised €3,700 to go towards the fund.

On Thursday the star prize of the draw was transported from London to Donegal for a launch that took place at Highland Radio on Friday.

Brendan thanked all the sponsors of the car and those who have bought tickets to date.

He also thanked James Doherty of JD transport in Kilmacrennan who transported the car from London to Donegal for free. Tickets will be available in the run up to Christmas, private message Brendan via facebook for details. Also Brennan's Pharmacy’s Buncranna, Clonmany, Carndonagh and Creeslough. Brendan is pictured at he launch with Highland Radio staff.