Special 4x4 off-road event on Sunday to help Donegal flood relief fund

One of Ireland's best loved events for off-road 4x4 enthusiasts is set to hold a special event this Sunday in north Donegal to help raise funds for those affected by the serious flooding in the county in August.

The annual Richard Orr Memorial Trophy event takes place each July in Ballyliffen but this weekend the organisers are hosting the special event to help the victims of the floods.

Now in its 5th year the event is now considered one of Ireland’s best off road events, bringing 4x4 enthusiasts from all over Ireland to Donegal.

Following August’s serious flooding, affecting many local families, a disaster relief fund has been set up to assist them in their time of need and now this weekend's “Greenlane run” will see all proceeds will go directly to the charity.

They meet up at The Strand Hotel Ballyliffen for breakfast, courtesy of the hotel, at 9am and the events set off from 9.30am and there will be a lunch stop up on Malin head.

The run will be a minimum of €20, per vehicle or whatever you can afford.

The run will take in some fantastic sights, and lanes of the Malin area of the peninsula.

For more information see the Richard Orr Memorial Trophy page on Facebook.