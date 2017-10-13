London car draw to support Donegal flood relief fund

The launch of a draw where the top prize is a Ford Focus car will take place in London this weekend to help raise funds for the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund.

The competition to win the diesel car launches this Saturday, October 14th, at Yard Bar, Sudbury Hill. It is being organised by well-known fundraiser, London based Carrigart man, Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan.

Brendan is also the founder of the London Irish Vintage Club that has held an annual fundraising day, raising thousands for a host of great charities over the last ten years.

The promotional car, pictured here and similar to the one that will be raffled this weekend, was supplied by Kelly Group and illustrated with graphics by Fintan Delaney from Malin.

Tickets are priced at £20 each, or 3 tickets for £50, with all money raised going to the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund to help the families affected by the August floods that devastated parts of north Donegal, leaving many homeless.

Prize details

1st Prize - Ford Focus, Diesel, brand new to be delivered in January. 2nd prize €1,000 - sponsored by Brennan's Pharmacy. 3rd prize €500 - sponsored by Brennan's Pharmacy

Brendan said he would sincerely like to thank all sponsors for their sponsorship and commitment to the fundraiser including Tim Kelly, Frosses, James Owen Doherty, Glengad, Michael O'Donnell, Clonmany, William Coyle, Buncrana, Fergus Brennan, Buncrana, Tommy Meehan, Gortahork, Tony McFadden, Falcarragh, John McDaid, The Halfway, Burnfoot, Barry Tim Doherty, Clonmany, Pat Donaghey, The Parish, Felix McDaid, Buncrana, Darragh O'Brien, Burt, Michael Hegarty, Buncrana, Mark Monagle, Malin , Fintan Delaney, Malin Head, Bernard McLaughlin, Drumfries, James Doherty, Kilmacrennan, Tommy James, London/Trentagh/Churchill, Tommy and Nora Gallagher, Donegal Town, Barry Ginger Doherty, Clonmany, Seamus Grant, Clonmany, Mark Rouse, Malin Head

For further information / tickets please private Facebook message “Brendan Tiny Vaughan” and tickets will be available from Saturday, 21st October via Brennan’s Pharmacies, Buncrana, Clonmany, Carndonagh, Creeslough.

Brendan is a well-known figure in the Irish community in London through his fundraising and photography work and at home in his native Donegal.