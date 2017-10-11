BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of lorry crash at Donegal‘s Barnesmore Gap

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at Barnesmore Gap between Donegal town and Ballybofey this afternoon.

It is understood a lorry left the road and overturned on the north end of the Gap on the Ballybofey side.

Gardaí, the fire service and ambulance services are all at the scene.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been seriously injured.

Reports from gardaí are that the roadway remains open but they are directing traffic in the area.

More to follow.