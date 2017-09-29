Traffic delays following head-on crash in Letterkenny

There is heavy traffic on the Letterkenny to Ballybofey Road this evening following a road traffic accident in the Lurgybrack area at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.

Emergency services at at the scene where two cars collided with each other.

Gardaí are still at the scene.

The road is open but Gardaí say there will be delays until the cars are removed but they expect this to happen shortly.

There are no reports of serious injury.