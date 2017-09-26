Donegal remembers Kilmacrennan man with vintage tractor run and family day

There was a great turn out in Kilmacrennan on Saturday for a tractor run in memory of a young man for the village who passed away last year.

The tractor run and family day took place in O’Donnell’s yard and it was to remember the late Joseph McGettigan who died in a road traffic crash last year.

Up to 150 tractors and vintage vehicles, including cars and lorries, took part in the run.

The run travelled in convoy to Carrigart. Once it returned to Kilmacrennan there was fun for all ages including a bouncy castle and the teams battled it out in a tug-o-war competition.

All the proceeds raised on the day will go toward the Kilmacrennan Community Development Funds for projects in the locality.

There was a large crowd from the locality and surrounds as well as a number of people who travelled from England for the event.

All photographs are by Brendan Vaughan.