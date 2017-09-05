Donegal car sales down in August

There has been a 16% drop in cars sales in Doneglal up to August of this year, new figures show.

The new figures from the Society of Irish Motoring Industry (SIMI) show that between January and August 2017 there has been 2,814 new cars sold to date.

Compared to 2016 when there was 3373 sold within the same time period, which is a drop of -16.57%.

The SIMI figures show that nationally new car registrations for the month of August, were down 21% (5,754) when compared to (7,297) August 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down 10% (124,711) on the same period last year (138,504).

The new Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down -23% (1,380) on August 2016 (1,797).