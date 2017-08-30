Launch of limited edition Fiat 500

Fiat is launching a special edition 500 convertible, to mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic global bestseller.

This special edition comes with a grey fabric roof and Dolcevita bi-colour paintwork, combining tri-coat white for the body of the car and pastel ivory for the bonnet and pillars. Chrome mirror covers and special 16-inch alloy wheels, with white diamond finish, complete the look and pay homage to the styling cues of the original Fiat 500. It will be badged with vintage Fiat logos and a bespoke 500-60th icon, with the red ‘6’ and ‘0’ incorporated into the last two figures of the 500 logo.

Inside, a bordeaux vinyl dashboard and vintage Fiat logo clad steering wheel complement the retro inspired ivory leather seats, with contrasting bordeaux piping, ivory leather gear knob, bespoke floor mats and 500-60th kickplates.

While the styling pays tribute to the original 500, its standard technology remains up-to-date with a multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch HD Uconnect™ Radio Live touchscreen system with Bluetooth, satellite navigation and USB and AUX IN ports, cruise control, automatic climate control, fog lights and rear parking sensors.

The 500-60th is available with the 1.2-litre 69hp engine with a manual gearbox, and emits just 110g/km CO2, while returning 4.7 l/100km (60.1mpg) on the combined cycle.

Having set trends worldwide in lifestyle, fashion and art, more than six million Fiat 500s have been sold globally in the past six decades. A limited number of this model will make their way to the Ireland, and all units built will be completed with an limited edition plate.

The launch of the 500-60th forms part of the Fiat 500’s 60th anniversary celebrations. “Forever Young” will celebrate Fiat 500 models from the past and present.

The Fiat 500 has influenced fashion, society and behaviours and become a genuine trendsetter. Fans can get involved by taking an online tour of the era the 500 was born at www.500foreveryoung.fiatpress.com, looking back at the "500-mania", art, and advertising that helped to shape the icon.

The Fiat 500-60th is now on sale priced at €22,450 RRP (including Dolcevita bi-colour paintwork), with first deliveries taking now. For more information on the new Fiat 500-60th please visit www.fiat.ie or to locate your nearest Fiat dealer visit www.fiat.ie/dealerlocator.