Events to highlight revised standards for agricultural vehicles in Donegal

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Donegal and Macra na Feirme are holding events in the coming weeks to explain revised standards for agricultural vehicles.

The events will be held at 7.30pm on Thursday, August 24th, in Harrold’s Yard, Glenfinn Road, Ballybofey; and at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 7th, in the Inishowen Co-op, Buncrana Branch.

These will be outdoor events that will include a display of various types of agricultural machinery and vehicles, and will outline requirements to comply with current legislation.

“We’ll have several vehicles there to show what’s correct and what isn’t,” Michael Chance, chairperson of the Donegal IFA, said.

Mr. Chance said it was important for people to make themselves aware of the revised standards and what they mean for them.

Gardaí will discuss weight and towing capacity of jeeps and other vehicles, as well as the lights, markings and axles required for tractor-trailers and other agricultural equipment that uses the public road.

All are welcome. There will also be an opportunity at the events to win two tickets to the National Ploughing Championships, as well as a chance to win a set of lights for a trailer from Temple Trailers of Raphoe.