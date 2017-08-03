New car sales in Donegal drop by 18%

Donegal has experienced the biggest drop in new car sales of any county in the country, falling 18.6% compared to the same time last year.

This year to date there have been 2,681 new car registrations compared to 3,190 in the same period last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) in its Q2 Motor Industry Review said

new car sales in the first half of 2017 nationally were 91,185, a decline of 10% when compared to new cars sold during the first half of 2016.

The SIMI/DoneDeal report highlighted that a combination of factors, including rising housing, rental and health insurance costs and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, were affecting disposable income spending and making consumers cautious about purchasing big-ticket items such as new cars.

During the first six months of the year, new car sales declined in every county, with Donegal experiencing the largest decline at 18.6%, while Cavan had the smallest decline of 4.4%. New car sales in Dublin accounted for 40.6% of the total new car market, the report showed.

The market share for hybrid vehicles increased from 1.6% of the market in the first six months of 2016 to 3.2% of the market in the same period in 2017, according to the Report. At the same time, there has been a welcome rebalancing of the Diesel/Petrol market shares and it is likely that this trend is set to continue toward equality between the two fuel types. Registrations of new diesel cars, reduced from 71% of the market in the first six months of 2016 to 66% of the new car market in the first half of 2017. There was a small decrease in new petrol car sales, which were down just 1% and they accounted for 30.2% of all new cars sold during the first half of 2017.

Imported cars, the vast majority of which (97%) are from the UK, continued to be a significant part of the overall car market, the SIMI/DoneDeal Review found. It showed that during the first half of the year, 46,004 used cars were imported, which represented an increase of 42.6% compared to the first half of 2016.