Road Traffic
Delays expected in Ballybofey this morning following Donegal Road crash
Crash in Ballybofey causing delays.
There are major traffic delays in the Ballybofey area this morning due to a road traffic collision on the Donegal Road.
Traffic both in and out of the town is effected after a crash between a lorry and a car that occurred near the Roadhouse Bar on the Donegal Road.
There is also traffic lights in operation due to road works in the area so motorists are advised to expect delays and allow more time for their journeys.