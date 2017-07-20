Swell Festival organisers issue Burtonport parking advice

The organisers of Arranmore island based Swell Festival, which taking place this weekend off the Donegal coast, have issued important parking information for anyone intending to park in Burtonport and travel to the island as a foot passenger.

This weekend’s Swell Music & Arts Festival on Arranmore coincides with the beginning of the 41st annual Burtonport Festival in the harbour village.

The Swell Festival organisers would like to point out to their patrons that parking will therefore be limited in the pier area and car park and some areas will be closed due to ongoing festival proceedings.

They stated: “We recommend that patrons attending our festival try to arrive in Burtonport as early as possible to find suitable and safe parking for your motor vehicle. Please respect the Burtonport community and do not leave your vehicle in a location that may cause an obstruction to local traffic. We would like to take this opportunity to wish the organisers of the Burtonport Festival (July 21 to 29) all the very best for their annual week-long festivities.”

See http://swellfestival.com for more details.