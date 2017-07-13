Funding announced for Donegal islands

The government has announced more than €450,000 for improvement works on three of Donegal’s offshore islands.

The funding will be provided to Donegal County Council to carry out works on Árainn Mhór (Arranmore), Toraigh (Tory Island) and Oileán an Bhráighe (Island Roy), this year. With 25 per cent in matching funds from the county council, the overall investment will be more than €600,000.

In announcing the €450,750 allocation, Joe McHugh, TD and minister of state for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands, said the financial assistance being provided by his department to the council facilitates the improvement of infrastructure on Donegal’s islands.

“The islands and its inhabitants are an important part of who we all are as a nation and providing infrastructural improvements is key to improving and enhancing island life,” Minister of State McHugh said.

The largest share of the funding is headed to Arranmore, which will see a total investment of €244,500. The works will include more than 4 kilometres of road improvements, including work on the road from the pier.

Tory Island is also to see extensive works, with an investment of €187,500; and Island Roy is to receive €18,750 for causeway repairs.