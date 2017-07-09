Number of cars caught in incoming tide at famous Donegal beach

A number of cars had to be rescued from the surf at Rossnowlagh beach as thousands turned out to enjoying the annual Orange Order march and fine sunny weather on Saturday.

Up to five cars had to be rescued from the popular beach as the incoming tide caught a number of vehicle owners unaware.

This image was taken from a video by Marie Doherty, that was shared a number of times on Facebook, showing a number of stranded cars as onlookers attempting to rescue the vehicles.

The incident serves a reminder that each year dozens of motorists get caught out by the powerful long ranging tidal conditions of the beach where many park there car and go for a walk only to return to see the tide encroaching up on their vehicle.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon said the vehicles were all rescued with no major damage and no one was injured.

They said overall it was a very peaceful event with massive crowds enjoying the good weather.