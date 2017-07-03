June 2017 new car registrations down in Donegal

New figures show that Donegal new vehicle sales fell by 18% in June compared to the same period last year.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations nationally for the month of June, were down -14% (1,397) when compared to (1,623) June 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (91,189) on the same period last year (101,327).

Figure show that in June 2017, 2,032 news cars were registered while in the same period in 2016 was 2,497, a reduction of 18.62%.

The start of July saw the new “172” registration come into effect.

The Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down -21% (687) on June 2016 (866) and year to date are down -14% (15,784). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are showing a decline of -18% for the month of June (88) compared to the same month last year (108) and are down -11% (1,590) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: ”As we had anticipated, the first half of the year has seen a decline in registrations in all sectors. As the Industry’s now turns it focus to the 172 registration period which commenced on the 1st of July, we would anticipate that sales in the second half of the year should keep us on track to reach the 132,000 total that was predicted at the start of the year.”