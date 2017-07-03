Donegal Diaspora to support London Irish Vintage club charity day

The hugely popular London Irish Vintage Club annual charity day will take place in North London on July 16 next.

The event is now one of the biggest annual events in the Irish Diaspora calendar in England and draws thousands of people to a unique day of family fun and Irish culture for a number of worthy causes.

The London Irish Vintage Club was founded by Carrigart man, Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan in 2011 and since then he and the committee of volunteers have raised thousands for many charities.

As well as a host of top class vintage cars, tractors and machinery, the charity day also sees a colourful slice of rural Irish arts, crafts and traditional farming including threshing and sheep shearing.

There is also live music and dancing, falconry and children's activities with something for everyone.

Once again the event takes place at the grounds of Tir Chonaill Gael GAA Club on Berkeley Avenue in Greenford.

In recent years they have generously been donated classic cars and tractors to raffle and auction for their chosen charities and this year is no exception with the top raffle prize of a mint condition VW Beetle sponsored by Tommy James (Donegal/ London), Gerry McDaid (Donegal), James Doherty (Donegal), Tommy Gallagher (Donegal), Cathal Russell (Tyrone) and Mick English (Mayo).

There is a range of other top prizes as well including cash prizes, hotel mini- breaks and gift hampers.

Among a range of top items to be auctioned on the day includes a Mark Three Escort. Tickets are available on the day and the top five winners will be announced on the day.

Brendan Vaughan says there has been a great deal of work by the committee in the lead up to the event and that once again, much of the Irish diaspora business community have been very generous with their sponsorship.

“The committee have been working hard to make it another great day. We will also be showing the Ulster Final live on a big screen sponsored by the Kelly Group,” he stated.