Manus Kelly odds-on to retain Donegal International crown as puncture ends Donagh Kelly's dream of victory

Manus Kelly and Donall Barret are now odds on to retain the Donegal International Rally crown.

Donagh Kelly picked up a puncture on the penultimate stage over Atlantic Drive near the end. Such was the damage to the front of the car that the Frosses man has decided to withdraw and will not be taking part in the final stage. The gap at the end of stage 19 was 56 seconds.

Garry Jennings, who was third, now moves up to second, three seconds ahead of Alaistair Fisher. Damian Gallagher heads the national championship by 47 seconds from Declan Gallagher.

The last of the weekend's 20 stages takes place around Glen.