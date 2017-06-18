Manus Kelly moves to top of leader board in Donegal International

For the first time since rolling off the ramp on Letterkenny's Port Road in Letterkenny on Friday, defending champions, Manus Kelly and Donall Barret, lead the way in the Donegal International Rally.

The pair had started day three 7.5 seconds behind overnight leaders, Donagh Kelly and Conor Lowley.

They made small inroads on stage 15 over Fanad Head and were quicker again in stage 16 over Atlantic Drive by six seconds to move to the top of the leader board.

The 2017 winning crew's lead is a mere second and a half as they head for famous Glen stage.