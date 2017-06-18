Battle of the Kellys intensifies in Donegal International as gap reduced to four seconds

The epic battle for the 2017 Donegal International Rally crown resumed this afternoon on Fanad Head.

Overnight leader, Donagh Kelly, had his lead reduced from 7.25 seconds to 4.7 seconds after defending champion, Manus Kelly, was slightly faster over stage 15.

Third placed Garry Jennings lost more time on the leading pair and is now over two minutes adrift.

The national championship now has a new leader after Kevin Gallagher's Darrian went off the road. He has held a lead of six seconds over Damian Gallagher heading out of Pairc Feimre. Now Damian leads the way by 47 seconds from Declan Gallagher, with Ryan Loughran 54 seconds back in third.

Tyre choice proved a major talking point on the first of today's six stages - the showers caught many crews out and made conditions extremely testing as all had opted for dry.