Men charged with driving offences on second day of Donegal International Rally

Four men appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court last night charged with drunk driving, driving without a licence, dangerous driving and attempting to enter cars.

Garda chiefs indicated in the build-up to this weekend's Donegal International Rally that those breaking the law would be dealt with swiftly and accordingly.

Last night at 9.30, a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court was convened, with Judge Paul Kelly presiding.



Twenty people were arrested in Letterkenny on Friday night - the first night of the only three-day rally in the country.