Donagh Kelly’s lead down to seven seconds after Day 2 of Joule Donegal International Rally

Donagh Kelly, in a Ford Focus WRC, will take a seven second lead into tomorrow’s finals six stages of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

The Frosses driver with Conor Foley alongside him began day two with a 12.2 second lead over last year’s winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett, in a Subaru Impreza WRC.

And he finished the day just 7.2 seconds ahead of Manus Kelly.

The Kelly/Barrett combination, who won last year’s rally by .5 of a second, shaved five seconds off Donagh Kelly’s overnight lead.

At one stage Donagh had moved into a 22 second lead in the course of the day.

But he was reeled in by his namesake over the closing stages.

Manus, for the first time over the two days, recorded fastest times over two of the last three stages to set up what promises to be a mouth watering showdown tomorrow.

Former winners Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy. despite half shaft problems, finished the day in third place.

Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble, in Fiesta R5, finished in fourth place ahead Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson, also in Fiesta R5.

Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble lead the R5 class.

Kevin Gallagher and Gerard Callaghan in a Darrian lead the National Rally. They hold a slender 0.06 lead over Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh, in an Escort MK2.

Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy, in their Starlet, ended day two in third place in the National.

The big casualty of day two was Pettigo driver Kevin Eves. Eves in his Corolla with William Lynch calling the notes, crashed out of the Rally on the Knockalla stage.

He was leading the National Rally at the time having just taken over the lead on SS 8 from Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh, in a Ford Escort MK2, earlier in the day.