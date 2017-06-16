A fifth straight fastest stage of the day for Kelly

Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley have just recorded their fifth straight fastest time on day one of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

The Frosses man now holds an 11.7 seconds lead over second placed Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett, last year’s winners heading into the last stage of the day, SS Corradooey,

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy are in third place, with Alaistair Fisher and Karl Atkinson in fourth place, and the leading R5 car.

There is a new leader of the National Rally. Kevin Eves and William Lynch in their Corolla now hold a slender lead over Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh.

They now lead Gallagher and Walsh by 0.0.5.5 of a second with Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy, in third place after SS 5, Letterleague second time around.