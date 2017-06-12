Let’s ‘rally’ together for an incredible weekend in Donegal

With Rally fever well and truly underway in the county, Donegal Joint Policing Committee has teamed up with the Donegal International Rally and Donegal County Council to launch a new initiative urging visitors and locals to ‘rally together’ for an incredible weekend.

“This initiative is all about welcoming rally enthusiasts to Donegal and making sure that the rally can be enjoyed by spectators and locals in a safe and respectful way” says Cllr Gerry McMonagle Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

“This rally is unique to Donegal and is the only 3 day tarmac rally in Ireland and the UK. The rally organisers do a great job year in year out organising this top class event and we in the Joint Policing Committee and Donegal County Council want to lend our support to them by helping to share a few simple messages so that the rally can be thoroughly enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.”

This initiative is about asking spectators to be responsible about their driving, their drinking and their rubbish.

Drive responsibly

Donegal Road Safety Working Group has been to the fore in promoting the Keep the Race in it’s Place road safety message and will be out in full force over the rally weekend. Drivers are being asked to slow down and to drive with extra care and attention and never ever drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

Large numbers of visitors are expected and traffic will be heavy so motorists are being asked to leave more time for their journeys and to drive with extra care. Gardaí have confirmed that there will be an increased number of Gardaí on duty over the weekend and that bad driving behaviour will not be tolerated in any way.

Drink responsibly

This initiative is also about highlighting the importance of drinking responsibly. While the vast majority of rally spectators will be responsible when they are drinking, a small number will not. All rally spectators who are planning to drink are being asked to know their limits and to plan ahead.

Past experience shows that the majority of incidences of anti-social behaviour during the rally weekend are alcohol related. Those who plan to have a drink, are being asked to drink responsibly and to be respectful of those around them especially those living in the area. This is to ensure a safe and respectful environment for visitors and locals alike.

Take your rubbish home

This year’s rally will be taking place in some of the most outstanding scenic areas in the county and those following the rally are being asked to be mindful of leaving litter behind. It won’t be possible to have bins available in all areas so spectators are being asked to simply take their rubbish home.

Donegal County Councils Litter Management Team will be out and about over the weekend of the rally and if you are caught dropping litter or leaving rubbish behind you could face a substantial on the spot fine of €150.

Cllr. McMonagle added “this initiative is about making sure that the Donegal International Rally is an event to be enjoyed by everyone. We want our visitors to have a positive and memorable experience of their trip to Donegal while at the same time ensuring a safe environment for both visitors and locals alike”.

*Pictured above at the launch of “Let’s Rally Together” were Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Chair of Donegal Joint Policing Committee, Martin Roarty, Donegal County Council Litter Warden, Superintendent David Kelly and Eamon McGee Clerk of Course for the Joule Donegal International Rally.