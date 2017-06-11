Updated entry list as stage is set for next weekend's Joule Donegal International Rally

With just days to go until the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally, it’s all systems go for organisers, who are busy putting in place final preparations for the event. Next weekend will see a record number of entrants battle it out for the prestigious Donegal crown.

A bumper-filled entry will tackle 20 stages over three days of testing roads across the finest parts of The Wild Atlantic Way and beyond.

Ahead of next weekend’s event, Course of the Clerk, Eamon McGee and his team have been around the route ensuring that no stone is left unturned. He says Donegal is ready to put on its best event yet: “This final week is all about the last-minute preparations. We’ve been liaising with all residents affected by road closures, ensuring they are fully informed. In addition to this, many of the crews participating in next weekend’s event are in Donegal this week to carry out their recces, driving the route at normal road speeds, making pace-notes. This information is vital for next weekend, when co-drivers will read it to drivers on the competitive sections of the rally to inform them of the severity of upcoming corners. We’ve had great reports from the crews, who are full of praise for this year’s route – the stages are in excellent condition and we’re ready for action.”

The Joule Donegal International Rally prides itself on being at the forefront of technology and this year, the event will be streamed online via Donegal Daily and On the Pace Note, all these will be shared on the Donegal International Rally Facebook page and donegalrally.ie. Eamon McGee is delighted that the event can be shared with an international audience in this way: “As well as attracting a local and national audience, this year’s Rally can be viewed in real time by Donegal and Irish people living all over the world. The diaspora can tune into live action from all the stages and service areas. Viewers can access live studio links with expert analysis, in-depth interviews and behind the scenes footage with crew members out in the field. We’ve no doubt that interviews from the end of each stage will capture the raw emotion of the event, as crews are still fully pumped after completing a stage.”

Anyone interested in viewing the event online can do so on Facebook live via facebook.com/onthepacenote. All links will be available and shared on the Donegal International Rally Facebook page. Programmes are also available online and in various shops across the country, while the updated entry list can be viewed on the Joule Donegal International Rally website.

With over 20 international crews entered in the 2017 event, there’s a very strong international element to this year’s rally – another reason why spectators will come out in force for the only three day rally in Ireland. For more information on the Joule Donegal International Rally, visit www.donegalrally.ie or www.donegalmotorclub.com. To follow the event details, visit the Donegal Rally Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account.



Updated Entry List - 10/06/17 @22:30

1 Manus Kelly Donall Barrett Glenswilly Impreza 7

2 Garry Jennings Rory Kennedy Fermanagh Impreza 7

3 Declan Boyle Brian Boyle Lettermacaward Fiesta WRC 7

4 Donagh Kelly Conor Foley Frosses Focus 7

5 Sam Moffett Karl Atkinson Monaghan Fiesta R5 5

6 Alaistair Fisher Gordon Noble Ballinamalard Fiesta R5 5

7 Robert Barrable Damian Connolly Dublin Hyundai I20 R5 5

8 Josh Moffett James Fulton Monaghan Fiesta 5

10 Derek McGarrity Dermot Falvey Belfast Fiesta WRC 7

11 Kevin Kelleher Donnacha O Callaghan Cork Subaru S14

12 Joseph McGonigle Ciaran Geaney Muff Fabia R5 5

14 Pauric Duffy Kevin Glynn Monaghan Fiesta R5 5

15 PJ McDermott Niall Burns Burt Impreza S12 7

16 Stuart Biggerstaff Anthony Nestor Down Impreza WRC 7

17 Aaron McHale Darragh Kelly Dublin Citroen DS3 R5 5

19 Gary McPhillips James McNulty Monaghan Escort Mk2 14

20 Jonathan Pringle Paul Sheridan Cavan Escort Mk2 14

21 Damien Gallagher Mac Walsh Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

22 Kevin Eves William Lynch Pettigo Corolla 14

23 Gary Kiernan Ryan Moore Cavan Escort Mk2 14

24 Brian Brogan Damien McGettigan Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

25 Adrian Hethrington Ronan O Neill Tyrone Escort Mk2 14

26 Damian Tourish Domhnall McAlaney Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

27 Declan Gallagher John McCarthy Ardara Starlet RWD 13

28 Eugene Meegan Sarah Whelan Meath BMW M1 14

29 Wesley Petterson Johnny Baird Down Escort Mk2 14

30 Frank Kelly Michael Coady Tyrone Escort Mk2 14

31 Ryan Loughran Gareth Doherty Tyrone Escort Mk2 14

32 Kevin Gallagher Gerard Callaghan Rathmullan Darrian T90 GTR 14

33 Ian Barrett Paul McGee Kildare Darrian T90 GTR 14

34 Phil Collins Stephen McAuley UK Escort Mk2 14

35 Damian Toner Denver Rafferty Armagh Escort Mk2 14

36 Vivian Hamill Andrew Grennan Tyrone Escort Mk2 14

37 Aidan Wray Kieran McGrath Tyrone Evo 10 4

38 Colm Murphy Don Montgomery Limerick Subaru N12 B 4

39 Martin Doherty Ballybofey Escort Mk2 14

40 Patrick McHugh Pauric O Donnell Dungloe Escort Mk2 14

41 Martin McGee David McGee Milford Escort Mk2 14

42 Richard Whelan James Whelan Galway BMW M1 14

43 Brendan McDaid Karl Reid Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

44 John Bonner Leon Jordan Dungloe Escort Mk2 14

45 Kyle McGettigan Dale McGettigan Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

46 Paul Kirtley David Jones North Yorkshire Impreza WRC 20

47 JF Shovelin Kenny Bustard Bruckless Impreza WRC 15

48 Gary Cooney Darragh Mullan Letterkenny Impreza WRC 15

49 Barry McLaughlin Aodhan Gallagher Carrigart Escort Mk2 14

50 Paul Purtill Paul Kelly Limerick Escort Mk2 13

51 Columba Heena Glenn Alcorn Ardara Corolla 13

52 Daniel Conaghan Terence Magee Milford Escort Mk2 13

53 Michael Dunlop Robb Fagg Antrim Escort Mk2 13

54 Robbie Peoples Keith Stewart Kilmacrennan Escort Mk2 13

55 John Devlin John McCarthy Down Sunbeam 13

56 Michael Carbin Conor Mohan Monaghan Evo4 20

58 Lee Hastings Alistair Wylie Scotland Impreza 20

59 Ashley Dickson Pierce Doheny Jnr Tyrone Evo 9 4

60 Cathan McCourt Stephen O Hanlon Tyrone Evo 9 4

61 William Mavitty Fermanagh Evo 9 4

62 Brian O Keefe Sean Hayde Waterford Evo 9 4

63 Mark Boyle Charles Gallagher Dungloe Evo9 4

64 DeclanMcCroary Greachain MacEanraig Tyrone Evo X 20

65 Gavin Kelly Elaine Ní Shé Ranafast Evo 9 4

66 Liam Doherty Dermot McGettigan Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

67 Cormac Phelan Katja Auhl Roscommon Civic 13

68 Richard Tanahill Aileen Kelly Derry Peugeot 208 5

69 Marty Gallagher Dean O Sullivan Letterkenny Peugeot 208 R2 2

70 Callum Devine Derry Opel Adam 2

71 William Creighton Liam Regan Down Peugeot 208 2

72 Joseph Connolly Richard Connolly Kilkenny Fiesta R5 5

73 John Mulholland Jeff Case Antrim Skoda R5 5

74 John Coyne Stephen Joyce USA Porsche 997 GT3 6

75 Jim McDowall Charlotte McDowall Scotland Impreza 15

76 Gerard McQuaid Gary Quinlan Monaghan Escort Mk2 13

77 Peter Wilson Brendan McElhinney Meath Escort Mk2 13

78 Conor Watters Ardara Escort Mk2 14

79 Gary McElhinney Emmett Brosnan Donegal Escort Mk2 13

81 William McFadden Daniel McBride Ramelton Escort G3 13

82 Tommy O Connell Emmett Sherry Derry Escort Mk2 13

85 Seamus Hegarty Naill McDaid Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14

86 Johnny Jordan Gary McNern Inver Starlet RWD 11R

87 Anthony Hand Peter Deery Monaghan Escort Mk2 11R

88 Leonard Craig Conal McNulty Ardara Starlet RWD 11R

89 James McCarville Paddy McCruddan Monaghan Escort Mk2 11R

90 Brendan Friel JP Boyle London Corolla 11R

91 Barry Treanor Colm Connolly Monaghan Escort Mk2 11R

92 Andrew McLoone William Kehoe Tyrone Chevette HSR 13

93 Dermot Cannon Bobby Trimble Glenties Escort Mk2 14

94 Donal Kelly Shane Byrne Glenswilly Civic 11F

95 Michael Boyle Dermot McCafferty Lettermacaward Civic 11F

96 JP Logue James Logue Kilmacrennan Civic 11F

97 Liam McMullan John Coll Dunfanaghy Civic 11F

99 Lee McLaughlin Christopher McLaughlin Carndonagh Evo5 20

100 Denis Ferry Donal Connolly Dunfanaghy Evo9

101 Adrian Sweeney Shane Buckley Ballybofey Peugeot 207 11F

102 Conor McCrossan Connor Murphy Tyrone Fabia S2000 22

104 James Wilson Gavin Doherty Armagh Peugeot 208 2

105 David Kelly James Conwell Donegal Citroen C2 2

106 Andrew Hegarty Eoin Kelly Ramelton Escort Mk2 13

107 Damian Campbell Declan McGarrity Fermanagh Escort Mk2 13

108 Joe McQuillan Ashley Boulton Antrim Impreza 20

109 Mickey Peoples Francie Devine Derry Escort Mk2 13

110 Stanley McKeown Nigel Gourley Tyrone Escort Mk2 13

111 John Dolan John Mc Ginley Newtown Escort Mk2 13

112 Liam McIntyre Stephen McGing Donegal Evo 9 22

113 Kevin Kelly Keith Harris Letterkenny Escort Mk2 13

114 Sean (JT) Warnock Dessie Wilson Down Escort Mk2 13

115 Roy Jarvis Adam Milner North Yorkshire Fiesta R2 11F

116 William Vance Billy Vance Castlederg Evo8 15

117 Andy Heekin Derek Lynch Canada Impreza 15

118 Kevin Bradley Oliver Harvey Letterkenny impreza 15

119 Vincent Collins Jane Collins Roscommon Impreza 12

120 Anthony McCann Damian McCann Antrim Escort Mk2 12

121 Michael McDaid Daire Maguire Fermanagh Escort Mk2 12

122 Roy Baldrick Dermot Friel Letterkenny Sunbeam 13

123 Declan Hall Chris Corr Armagh Corolla 11R

124 Damien McCauley Shaun McMacken Letterkenny Escort Mk2 11R

125 Paddy McDaid Timmy Lunn Termon Escort Mk2 11R

126 Barry McGill Derek Heena Carrick Escort Mk2 9

127 Damian O Reilly Cavan Escort Mk2 9

128 Gene McDonald Emmett Kelly Cavan Escort Mk2 9

129 Gerard Gibbons Letterkenny Escort Mk2 11R

130 Sean Heraghty Grannia McElhinney Ramelton Corolla 11R

131 Peter McCarry Michelle McGinley Creeslough Escort Mk2 13

132 Ruairi McGarrity Martin McGarrity Fermanagh Peugeot 106 11F

133 Kevin Charles Hugh Hunter UK Fiesta ST 2

134 Nick Barnett Martin Brady Bristol Civic 22

135 Johnny Wilhare Cahir Wilhare Carrigart Civic 11F

136 Christopher Boyce Pascal Dillon Tyrone Civic 3

138 Shane Carr Ciaran Carr Ramelton Nova 10

139 John Kelly Niall Kelly Monaghan Corolla 10

140 Andrew Stewart Cormac Molloy Convoy Evo 15

141 Gavin McMenamin Darren Gallagher Letterkenny Corolla 11R

142 Brian Maguire Chritopher Gray Leeds Peugeot 205 13

143 Alan Browne Michael Donnellan Kilkenny Impreza 20

144 Sean Brogan Daniel Callaghan Letterkenny Civic 11F

145 Alaistair Glenn Lee Simpson Lifford Peugeot 206 2

146 Eamon McLaughlin Steven Boyle Derry Nova 10

147 Paul Crosby Tricha Greavy Australia Starlet RWD 11R

148 Damien Cullen Danny Cannon Milford Civic 11F

149 Stephen Gallinagh Sean Doherty Killygordan Corsa 9

150 Glenda Boyle Jasmine Boyle Manorcunningham Civic

151 Enda McBride Mark McLaughlin Carndonagh Civic 11F

152 Clive McGonigle Steven Tinney Convoy Escort Mk2 13

153 Kieran O Kane Niall McKenna Scotland Ascona 14

154 Simon Michael Connor Dunlop Antrim Escort Mk2 12

155 James McDermott Tony Martin Curran Letterkenny Escort Mk2 12

156 Stephen McDonagh Fran McDonagh Crolly Corolla 11R

157 Aaron McLaughlin Cristopher McLaughlin Carndonagh Civic 11F

158 Padraig Coll Aidan McDevitt Fintown Corolla 11R

159 Michael Black Sean Brunton Letterkenny Civic EK9 11F

160 Patrick Bonner Jordan Murphy Burtonport Escort Mk2 12

161 Michael Bradley Andrew Browne Killygordan Escort G3 12



R1 Dermot McGroary Colin Arnold Donegal Sunbeam 11R

R2 Liam McFall Matthew McKenna Antrim Evo 22

R3 Philip Greene Paddy Boyle Dungloe Corolla 11R

R4 Ivan Stewart Timothy Duggan Letterkenny Lancer 20

R5 Martin McLaughlin Danny McLaughlin Glasgow Escort Mk2 11R

R6 Thomas Scally John Wallace Dungloe Civic 2

R7 Stuart Robb Adrian Rankin Letterkenny Corolla 11R

R8 Pauric McGinley Gareth Kelly Letterkenny Citroen C2 11F

R9 James McDaid Letterkenny

R10 Benny Dunleavey Shane Dunleavy Letterkenny Civic 11F

R11 Chris McLaughlin Barry McBride Letterkenny Starlet RWD 11R

R12 John McQuaid Monaghan Escort Mk2 14

R13 Jason Roche Wicklow Escort Mk2 13

R14 Declan Campbell Tyrone Escort Mk2 12

R15 Andrew McTaggart Shane McTaggart Letterkenny Corolla 11R

R16 Gerard McGivney Gavin McGivney Monaghan Escort Mk2 13

R17 Stanley Ballantine Alex Kihurani Tyrone Evo 10 4

R18 Brian Quigley Seamus McTigue Buncrana Civic 11F

R19 Shaun Callaghan Paddy McBride Burt Escort Mk2 13

R20 Barry Gallagher Jonathan Jacob Carrigart Civic 11F

R21 Darren McKelvey Aaron Johnston Castlederg Evo 20

R22 Darragh Kelly Eamonn Doherty Donegal Escort Mk2 11R



J1 Jonny Treanor Stephen McElroy Monaghan Civic J2

J2 Kevin McLaughlin Dunfanaghy Civic J2

J3 Eric Calnan Michael Kearney Cork Peugeot 106 J2

J4 Martin Swinburne Paul Lennon Monaghan Corolla J2

J6 Jenna McCann Conor Duffy Cavan Fiesta R2 J2

J7 Justin Ryan Tommy Moynihan Galway Civic J2

J8 Stephen Peoples Kieran Burke Kilmacrennan Escort Mk2 J2

J9 Nicholas Alcorn Christopher Moffitt Dunfanaghy Civic J2

J10 Brain Moore Lorcan Moore Mayo Civic EK4 J2

J11 Niall Curran Darren Curran Moville Civic J2

J12 Gary McKenna Calum Maguire Monaghan Corolla J2

J14 Shane O Donnell Dylan Baskin Ardara Escort Mk2 J2

J15 Ryan Moore Neil Brogan Dunfanaghy Civic J2

J16 Sam Stewart Alan Johnston Letterkenny Escort Mk2 J2

J17 Colette Rooney Sligo Civic J2

J18 Tiernan Kelly Letterkenny Civic J2

J19 Michael Browne Gavin McCormack Cloghan Civic J2

J20 Ryan Diver Stephen Reynolds Gortahork Civic J2

J21 Gary Byrne Christopher Cassidy Dunkineeley Civic J2

J22 Gary McNamee Brian Brady Meath Civic J2



H1 Barry Jones Iwan Griffiths Wales Escort Mk2 D5

H2 Ernie Graham Tim Sayer UK BMW M3 K

H3 Andy Johnston Down Chevette HSR K

H4 Keith McIvor David Burns Cookstown Escort Mk2 K

H5 Richard Hall Declan Campbell Londonderry Porsche Carrera D4

H6 David Goose Robert Harold UK Escort RS1800 D5

H7 John Keatley James McKeefrey Derry Escort Mk2 D3

H8 Ian Davies Ryland James Wales BMW M3 K

H9 Shawn Rayner Declan Dear UK Escort D3

H10 Robert Adamson Dick Wardie Scotland Escort Mk2 D5

H11 Dave Pritchard Emyr Hall Wales Escort Mk2 K

H12 Ronan Campbell Paul Corry Tyrone Escort Mk2 K

H14 Niall Creighton Gregory Roberts Down Lotus Mk1 B3

H15 Iarla Carty Joe White Bundoran Mini Cooper C1

H16 Philip McKibbin Lynn McKibbin Ardee Escort Mk2

H17 John O Reilly Nick Sparks Wicklow Escort RS2000

H19 Harry Browne Martin McGrath Down Avenger C2

H20 Francis Barrett Darren Barrett Kildare Escort Mk2 H

H21 Brian Crawford Finnian Hannigan Raphoe Sunbeam H