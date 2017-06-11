JOULE DONEGAL INTERNATIONAL RALLY
Updated entry list as stage is set for next weekend's Joule Donegal International Rally
Frosses businessman Donagh Kelly with Conor Foley on the notes Photo Kevin Glendinning
With just days to go until the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally, it’s all systems go for organisers, who are busy putting in place final preparations for the event. Next weekend will see a record number of entrants battle it out for the prestigious Donegal crown.
A bumper-filled entry will tackle 20 stages over three days of testing roads across the finest parts of The Wild Atlantic Way and beyond.
Ahead of next weekend’s event, Course of the Clerk, Eamon McGee and his team have been around the route ensuring that no stone is left unturned. He says Donegal is ready to put on its best event yet: “This final week is all about the last-minute preparations. We’ve been liaising with all residents affected by road closures, ensuring they are fully informed. In addition to this, many of the crews participating in next weekend’s event are in Donegal this week to carry out their recces, driving the route at normal road speeds, making pace-notes. This information is vital for next weekend, when co-drivers will read it to drivers on the competitive sections of the rally to inform them of the severity of upcoming corners. We’ve had great reports from the crews, who are full of praise for this year’s route – the stages are in excellent condition and we’re ready for action.”
The Joule Donegal International Rally prides itself on being at the forefront of technology and this year, the event will be streamed online via Donegal Daily and On the Pace Note, all these will be shared on the Donegal International Rally Facebook page and donegalrally.ie. Eamon McGee is delighted that the event can be shared with an international audience in this way: “As well as attracting a local and national audience, this year’s Rally can be viewed in real time by Donegal and Irish people living all over the world. The diaspora can tune into live action from all the stages and service areas. Viewers can access live studio links with expert analysis, in-depth interviews and behind the scenes footage with crew members out in the field. We’ve no doubt that interviews from the end of each stage will capture the raw emotion of the event, as crews are still fully pumped after completing a stage.”
Anyone interested in viewing the event online can do so on Facebook live via facebook.com/onthepacenote. All links will be available and shared on the Donegal International Rally Facebook page. Programmes are also available online and in various shops across the country, while the updated entry list can be viewed on the Joule Donegal International Rally website.
With over 20 international crews entered in the 2017 event, there’s a very strong international element to this year’s rally – another reason why spectators will come out in force for the only three day rally in Ireland. For more information on the Joule Donegal International Rally, visit www.donegalrally.ie or www.donegalmotorclub.com. To follow the event details, visit the Donegal Rally Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account.
Updated Entry List - 10/06/17 @22:30
1 Manus Kelly Donall Barrett Glenswilly Impreza 7
2 Garry Jennings Rory Kennedy Fermanagh Impreza 7
3 Declan Boyle Brian Boyle Lettermacaward Fiesta WRC 7
4 Donagh Kelly Conor Foley Frosses Focus 7
5 Sam Moffett Karl Atkinson Monaghan Fiesta R5 5
6 Alaistair Fisher Gordon Noble Ballinamalard Fiesta R5 5
7 Robert Barrable Damian Connolly Dublin Hyundai I20 R5 5
8 Josh Moffett James Fulton Monaghan Fiesta 5
10 Derek McGarrity Dermot Falvey Belfast Fiesta WRC 7
11 Kevin Kelleher Donnacha O Callaghan Cork Subaru S14
12 Joseph McGonigle Ciaran Geaney Muff Fabia R5 5
14 Pauric Duffy Kevin Glynn Monaghan Fiesta R5 5
15 PJ McDermott Niall Burns Burt Impreza S12 7
16 Stuart Biggerstaff Anthony Nestor Down Impreza WRC 7
17 Aaron McHale Darragh Kelly Dublin Citroen DS3 R5 5
19 Gary McPhillips James McNulty Monaghan Escort Mk2 14
20 Jonathan Pringle Paul Sheridan Cavan Escort Mk2 14
21 Damien Gallagher Mac Walsh Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
22 Kevin Eves William Lynch Pettigo Corolla 14
23 Gary Kiernan Ryan Moore Cavan Escort Mk2 14
24 Brian Brogan Damien McGettigan Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
25 Adrian Hethrington Ronan O Neill Tyrone Escort Mk2 14
26 Damian Tourish Domhnall McAlaney Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
27 Declan Gallagher John McCarthy Ardara Starlet RWD 13
28 Eugene Meegan Sarah Whelan Meath BMW M1 14
29 Wesley Petterson Johnny Baird Down Escort Mk2 14
30 Frank Kelly Michael Coady Tyrone Escort Mk2 14
31 Ryan Loughran Gareth Doherty Tyrone Escort Mk2 14
32 Kevin Gallagher Gerard Callaghan Rathmullan Darrian T90 GTR 14
33 Ian Barrett Paul McGee Kildare Darrian T90 GTR 14
34 Phil Collins Stephen McAuley UK Escort Mk2 14
35 Damian Toner Denver Rafferty Armagh Escort Mk2 14
36 Vivian Hamill Andrew Grennan Tyrone Escort Mk2 14
37 Aidan Wray Kieran McGrath Tyrone Evo 10 4
38 Colm Murphy Don Montgomery Limerick Subaru N12 B 4
39 Martin Doherty Ballybofey Escort Mk2 14
40 Patrick McHugh Pauric O Donnell Dungloe Escort Mk2 14
41 Martin McGee David McGee Milford Escort Mk2 14
42 Richard Whelan James Whelan Galway BMW M1 14
43 Brendan McDaid Karl Reid Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
44 John Bonner Leon Jordan Dungloe Escort Mk2 14
45 Kyle McGettigan Dale McGettigan Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
46 Paul Kirtley David Jones North Yorkshire Impreza WRC 20
47 JF Shovelin Kenny Bustard Bruckless Impreza WRC 15
48 Gary Cooney Darragh Mullan Letterkenny Impreza WRC 15
49 Barry McLaughlin Aodhan Gallagher Carrigart Escort Mk2 14
50 Paul Purtill Paul Kelly Limerick Escort Mk2 13
51 Columba Heena Glenn Alcorn Ardara Corolla 13
52 Daniel Conaghan Terence Magee Milford Escort Mk2 13
53 Michael Dunlop Robb Fagg Antrim Escort Mk2 13
54 Robbie Peoples Keith Stewart Kilmacrennan Escort Mk2 13
55 John Devlin John McCarthy Down Sunbeam 13
56 Michael Carbin Conor Mohan Monaghan Evo4 20
58 Lee Hastings Alistair Wylie Scotland Impreza 20
59 Ashley Dickson Pierce Doheny Jnr Tyrone Evo 9 4
60 Cathan McCourt Stephen O Hanlon Tyrone Evo 9 4
61 William Mavitty Fermanagh Evo 9 4
62 Brian O Keefe Sean Hayde Waterford Evo 9 4
63 Mark Boyle Charles Gallagher Dungloe Evo9 4
64 DeclanMcCroary Greachain MacEanraig Tyrone Evo X 20
65 Gavin Kelly Elaine Ní Shé Ranafast Evo 9 4
66 Liam Doherty Dermot McGettigan Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
67 Cormac Phelan Katja Auhl Roscommon Civic 13
68 Richard Tanahill Aileen Kelly Derry Peugeot 208 5
69 Marty Gallagher Dean O Sullivan Letterkenny Peugeot 208 R2 2
70 Callum Devine Derry Opel Adam 2
71 William Creighton Liam Regan Down Peugeot 208 2
72 Joseph Connolly Richard Connolly Kilkenny Fiesta R5 5
73 John Mulholland Jeff Case Antrim Skoda R5 5
74 John Coyne Stephen Joyce USA Porsche 997 GT3 6
75 Jim McDowall Charlotte McDowall Scotland Impreza 15
76 Gerard McQuaid Gary Quinlan Monaghan Escort Mk2 13
77 Peter Wilson Brendan McElhinney Meath Escort Mk2 13
78 Conor Watters Ardara Escort Mk2 14
79 Gary McElhinney Emmett Brosnan Donegal Escort Mk2 13
81 William McFadden Daniel McBride Ramelton Escort G3 13
82 Tommy O Connell Emmett Sherry Derry Escort Mk2 13
85 Seamus Hegarty Naill McDaid Letterkenny Escort Mk2 14
86 Johnny Jordan Gary McNern Inver Starlet RWD 11R
87 Anthony Hand Peter Deery Monaghan Escort Mk2 11R
88 Leonard Craig Conal McNulty Ardara Starlet RWD 11R
89 James McCarville Paddy McCruddan Monaghan Escort Mk2 11R
90 Brendan Friel JP Boyle London Corolla 11R
91 Barry Treanor Colm Connolly Monaghan Escort Mk2 11R
92 Andrew McLoone William Kehoe Tyrone Chevette HSR 13
93 Dermot Cannon Bobby Trimble Glenties Escort Mk2 14
94 Donal Kelly Shane Byrne Glenswilly Civic 11F
95 Michael Boyle Dermot McCafferty Lettermacaward Civic 11F
96 JP Logue James Logue Kilmacrennan Civic 11F
97 Liam McMullan John Coll Dunfanaghy Civic 11F
99 Lee McLaughlin Christopher McLaughlin Carndonagh Evo5 20
100 Denis Ferry Donal Connolly Dunfanaghy Evo9
101 Adrian Sweeney Shane Buckley Ballybofey Peugeot 207 11F
102 Conor McCrossan Connor Murphy Tyrone Fabia S2000 22
104 James Wilson Gavin Doherty Armagh Peugeot 208 2
105 David Kelly James Conwell Donegal Citroen C2 2
106 Andrew Hegarty Eoin Kelly Ramelton Escort Mk2 13
107 Damian Campbell Declan McGarrity Fermanagh Escort Mk2 13
108 Joe McQuillan Ashley Boulton Antrim Impreza 20
109 Mickey Peoples Francie Devine Derry Escort Mk2 13
110 Stanley McKeown Nigel Gourley Tyrone Escort Mk2 13
111 John Dolan John Mc Ginley Newtown Escort Mk2 13
112 Liam McIntyre Stephen McGing Donegal Evo 9 22
113 Kevin Kelly Keith Harris Letterkenny Escort Mk2 13
114 Sean (JT) Warnock Dessie Wilson Down Escort Mk2 13
115 Roy Jarvis Adam Milner North Yorkshire Fiesta R2 11F
116 William Vance Billy Vance Castlederg Evo8 15
117 Andy Heekin Derek Lynch Canada Impreza 15
118 Kevin Bradley Oliver Harvey Letterkenny impreza 15
119 Vincent Collins Jane Collins Roscommon Impreza 12
120 Anthony McCann Damian McCann Antrim Escort Mk2 12
121 Michael McDaid Daire Maguire Fermanagh Escort Mk2 12
122 Roy Baldrick Dermot Friel Letterkenny Sunbeam 13
123 Declan Hall Chris Corr Armagh Corolla 11R
124 Damien McCauley Shaun McMacken Letterkenny Escort Mk2 11R
125 Paddy McDaid Timmy Lunn Termon Escort Mk2 11R
126 Barry McGill Derek Heena Carrick Escort Mk2 9
127 Damian O Reilly Cavan Escort Mk2 9
128 Gene McDonald Emmett Kelly Cavan Escort Mk2 9
129 Gerard Gibbons Letterkenny Escort Mk2 11R
130 Sean Heraghty Grannia McElhinney Ramelton Corolla 11R
131 Peter McCarry Michelle McGinley Creeslough Escort Mk2 13
132 Ruairi McGarrity Martin McGarrity Fermanagh Peugeot 106 11F
133 Kevin Charles Hugh Hunter UK Fiesta ST 2
134 Nick Barnett Martin Brady Bristol Civic 22
135 Johnny Wilhare Cahir Wilhare Carrigart Civic 11F
136 Christopher Boyce Pascal Dillon Tyrone Civic 3
138 Shane Carr Ciaran Carr Ramelton Nova 10
139 John Kelly Niall Kelly Monaghan Corolla 10
140 Andrew Stewart Cormac Molloy Convoy Evo 15
141 Gavin McMenamin Darren Gallagher Letterkenny Corolla 11R
142 Brian Maguire Chritopher Gray Leeds Peugeot 205 13
143 Alan Browne Michael Donnellan Kilkenny Impreza 20
144 Sean Brogan Daniel Callaghan Letterkenny Civic 11F
145 Alaistair Glenn Lee Simpson Lifford Peugeot 206 2
146 Eamon McLaughlin Steven Boyle Derry Nova 10
147 Paul Crosby Tricha Greavy Australia Starlet RWD 11R
148 Damien Cullen Danny Cannon Milford Civic 11F
149 Stephen Gallinagh Sean Doherty Killygordan Corsa 9
150 Glenda Boyle Jasmine Boyle Manorcunningham Civic
151 Enda McBride Mark McLaughlin Carndonagh Civic 11F
152 Clive McGonigle Steven Tinney Convoy Escort Mk2 13
153 Kieran O Kane Niall McKenna Scotland Ascona 14
154 Simon Michael Connor Dunlop Antrim Escort Mk2 12
155 James McDermott Tony Martin Curran Letterkenny Escort Mk2 12
156 Stephen McDonagh Fran McDonagh Crolly Corolla 11R
157 Aaron McLaughlin Cristopher McLaughlin Carndonagh Civic 11F
158 Padraig Coll Aidan McDevitt Fintown Corolla 11R
159 Michael Black Sean Brunton Letterkenny Civic EK9 11F
160 Patrick Bonner Jordan Murphy Burtonport Escort Mk2 12
161 Michael Bradley Andrew Browne Killygordan Escort G3 12
R1 Dermot McGroary Colin Arnold Donegal Sunbeam 11R
R2 Liam McFall Matthew McKenna Antrim Evo 22
R3 Philip Greene Paddy Boyle Dungloe Corolla 11R
R4 Ivan Stewart Timothy Duggan Letterkenny Lancer 20
R5 Martin McLaughlin Danny McLaughlin Glasgow Escort Mk2 11R
R6 Thomas Scally John Wallace Dungloe Civic 2
R7 Stuart Robb Adrian Rankin Letterkenny Corolla 11R
R8 Pauric McGinley Gareth Kelly Letterkenny Citroen C2 11F
R9 James McDaid Letterkenny
R10 Benny Dunleavey Shane Dunleavy Letterkenny Civic 11F
R11 Chris McLaughlin Barry McBride Letterkenny Starlet RWD 11R
R12 John McQuaid Monaghan Escort Mk2 14
R13 Jason Roche Wicklow Escort Mk2 13
R14 Declan Campbell Tyrone Escort Mk2 12
R15 Andrew McTaggart Shane McTaggart Letterkenny Corolla 11R
R16 Gerard McGivney Gavin McGivney Monaghan Escort Mk2 13
R17 Stanley Ballantine Alex Kihurani Tyrone Evo 10 4
R18 Brian Quigley Seamus McTigue Buncrana Civic 11F
R19 Shaun Callaghan Paddy McBride Burt Escort Mk2 13
R20 Barry Gallagher Jonathan Jacob Carrigart Civic 11F
R21 Darren McKelvey Aaron Johnston Castlederg Evo 20
R22 Darragh Kelly Eamonn Doherty Donegal Escort Mk2 11R
J1 Jonny Treanor Stephen McElroy Monaghan Civic J2
J2 Kevin McLaughlin Dunfanaghy Civic J2
J3 Eric Calnan Michael Kearney Cork Peugeot 106 J2
J4 Martin Swinburne Paul Lennon Monaghan Corolla J2
J6 Jenna McCann Conor Duffy Cavan Fiesta R2 J2
J7 Justin Ryan Tommy Moynihan Galway Civic J2
J8 Stephen Peoples Kieran Burke Kilmacrennan Escort Mk2 J2
J9 Nicholas Alcorn Christopher Moffitt Dunfanaghy Civic J2
J10 Brain Moore Lorcan Moore Mayo Civic EK4 J2
J11 Niall Curran Darren Curran Moville Civic J2
J12 Gary McKenna Calum Maguire Monaghan Corolla J2
J14 Shane O Donnell Dylan Baskin Ardara Escort Mk2 J2
J15 Ryan Moore Neil Brogan Dunfanaghy Civic J2
J16 Sam Stewart Alan Johnston Letterkenny Escort Mk2 J2
J17 Colette Rooney Sligo Civic J2
J18 Tiernan Kelly Letterkenny Civic J2
J19 Michael Browne Gavin McCormack Cloghan Civic J2
J20 Ryan Diver Stephen Reynolds Gortahork Civic J2
J21 Gary Byrne Christopher Cassidy Dunkineeley Civic J2
J22 Gary McNamee Brian Brady Meath Civic J2
H1 Barry Jones Iwan Griffiths Wales Escort Mk2 D5
H2 Ernie Graham Tim Sayer UK BMW M3 K
H3 Andy Johnston Down Chevette HSR K
H4 Keith McIvor David Burns Cookstown Escort Mk2 K
H5 Richard Hall Declan Campbell Londonderry Porsche Carrera D4
H6 David Goose Robert Harold UK Escort RS1800 D5
H7 John Keatley James McKeefrey Derry Escort Mk2 D3
H8 Ian Davies Ryland James Wales BMW M3 K
H9 Shawn Rayner Declan Dear UK Escort D3
H10 Robert Adamson Dick Wardie Scotland Escort Mk2 D5
H11 Dave Pritchard Emyr Hall Wales Escort Mk2 K
H12 Ronan Campbell Paul Corry Tyrone Escort Mk2 K
H14 Niall Creighton Gregory Roberts Down Lotus Mk1 B3
H15 Iarla Carty Joe White Bundoran Mini Cooper C1
H16 Philip McKibbin Lynn McKibbin Ardee Escort Mk2
H17 John O Reilly Nick Sparks Wicklow Escort RS2000
H19 Harry Browne Martin McGrath Down Avenger C2
H20 Francis Barrett Darren Barrett Kildare Escort Mk2 H
H21 Brian Crawford Finnian Hannigan Raphoe Sunbeam H