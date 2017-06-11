BREAKING: Road closed in Donegal following serious road traffic collision

The Letterkenny to Ramelton road is closed at Thorn Road for a garda forensic examination following a serious road traffic collision at Magheranan, Letterkenny, this morning.

A garda spokesperson said the male driver was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital in serious condition. The three other occupants of the car received non-life-threatening injuries, the garda spokesperson said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 5.30am today, Sunday.

Gardaí have closed the Letterkenny to Ramelton road from the junction at Thorn Road, Letterkenny, while the forensic examination takes place.