

New car registrations in Donegal have dropped almost 19 per cent over the last year.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show a 18.9 per cent drop between May 2016 and May of this year in the county.

There were 2,011 new car registrations in May this year compared to 2,477 in May 2016.

The drop in Donegal was the biggest seen anywhere in the country.

Car registrations were down nationally eight per cent (5,991) compared to (6,449) May 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down ten per cent (89,791) on the same period last year (99,704).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) show a decrease of -19% (1,461) on May 2016 (1,819) and year to date are down -14% (15,098). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are also showing a decline of -15% for the month of May (259) compared to the same month last year (306) and are down -9% (1,524) year to date.