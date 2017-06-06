New car registrations in Donegal have dropped
New car registrations in Donegal have dropped almost 19
Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show
There were 2,011 new car registrations in May this year compared to 2,477 in May 2016.
The drop in Donegal was the biggest seen anywhere in the country.
Car registrations were down nationally eight
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) show a decrease of -19% (1,461) on May 2016 (1,819) and year to date are down -14% (15,098). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are also showing a decline of -15% for the month of May (259) compared to the same month last year (306) and are down -9% (1,524) year to date.
Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said:” With the first 5 months of the year now behind us, the decline in registrations across all sectors has been a noticeable trend reflecting the unpredictable nature of the market at present. As we near the end of the 171 registration period, there will undoubtedly be incentives to purchase a new car before the end of June. Notwithstanding