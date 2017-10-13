Motorsport Ireland announce Young Racing Driver of the Month – August 2017

William Kellett from Kells, Co Meath, has been selected as the Young Racing Driver of the Month for August. The 17 year-old scored a pair of wins in the Fiesta Zetec races at Mondello Park on August 13, also setting fastest lap each time, his best results since he switched into this hotly contested class earlier in the year.

William started his Motorsport career in Junior Rallycross at the age of 14, where he drove a Nissan Micra to a string of podium finishes in late 2014 and 2015. Last year, his father Alastair, himself a well-known racing driver and car preparation expert, converted the Micra into racing specification, and William immediately had a successful season in the Future Classics class.

For 2017, he started out in a Fiesta ST, but car problems at the second meeting forced a change into the Zetec class from June onwards, where he had a great season, taking three wins against fierce opposition as well as several pole positions and fastest laps.

William’s car is backed by Dunshaughlin Motor Company, dmc.ie, Mr Gearbox and Mr Clutch, JH Autobody of Dublin, and Kellett Motors (Kells). He is a 6th Year student at St Ciaran’s Community School in Kells.

Having been selected as the fifth Driver of the Month for the 2017 season, William is now a contender for the prestigious Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award, the historic Sexton Trophy, and funding to the value of €50,000. This award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland (formerly the Irish Sports Council) and Motorsport Ireland.