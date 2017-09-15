Ambulances broke down 24 times across Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan last year

Of the 203 times HSE ambulances broke down in 2016 across Ireland, it occurred 24 times between Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, it has been revealed.

The figure, published by the journal.ie, is based on the number of times a 24-hour breakdown and recovery service responded to to callouts from stranded emergency ambulances in 2016.

The figure comes from a Freedom of Information request by the website to the National Ambulance Service .

Of the 265 vehicles in the ambulance fleet 5% have more than 300,000km registered on them.